SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Huddle House will soon be opening their first location in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Southern diner franchise known for hearty breakfasts and hospitality, has announced plans to enter the RGV market with its first location to be in San Benito.

“We chose San Benito as our first Huddle House location because its residents and our concept complement each other quite well,” Luis G. Lopez, owner of development firm L&L Residences LLC said. “We have complete faith that San Benito is staging itself for tremendous growth in the near future and we are excited to be a part of that.”

Construction for the new Huddle House location is expected to start during the second quarter of 2023 and plans to open before the end of the year, according to a press release from the San Benito Economic Development Corporation.