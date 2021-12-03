HUD awards Brownsville $450,000 towards renovation of Victoria Gardens, surrounding communities

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Victoria Gardens Public Housing is soon to be renovated after 77 years of providing affordable housing to the Brownsville community.

The Housing Authority of Brownsville in partnership with the city of Brownsville was one of eight cities across the U.S. to receive the Choice Neighborhood Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The foundation of this grant is all about community engagement,” said Carla Mancha, Chief Executive Officer of the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville.

Mancha explained that to qualify for the grant the city has to identify public housing in need of renovation or repair.

“The Victoria Gardens public housing development is the anchor of this grant,” said Mancha. “We’re looking at three main goals, which is housing, people, and neighborhood.”

The HACB and the city of Brownsville were awarded this grant in 2016 and renovated the Buena Vida Public Homes.

Mary Lou Salinas said she was a resident at the time of planning and renovation and said that the grant brought the community together.

“Buena Vida housing helped me at every moment of moving—they gave me boxes, provided movers and a truck to move,” said Salinas.

Mancha explained the grant money will be used for community planning only, such as interviewing with community members to learn more about the community they want to impact.

“The $450,000 that was received will go towards a 2-year planning process to develop a transformation plan for the neighborhood that surrounds the Victoria Gardens Public Housing development,” said Mancha.

Salinas was moved from Buena Vida to the Victoria Gardens because she requested to be closer to the International Bridge to Matamoros.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured Mary Lou Salinas

She recalled the grant allowing for community event engagements and hopes the same thing will come to the Victoria Gardens community.

“I would like for us to have once a month to have a gathering with our neighbors because we don’t really know each other,” said Salinas.

The neighborhoods apart of the plan’s footprint extend from the 83 Expressway, down International Boulevard, up to about Southmost Boulevard.

Credit: Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville

The city of Brownsville is also participating in getting with community members to learn more about what improvements could be made through this project.

“The grant will allow us to engage not only residents but businesses, churches, other community organizations that are active in the area,” said Nurith Galonsky, city commissioner of district 1.