HSH: Dogs at risk of euthanasia, asks public for help

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) is asking the public for assistance as a lack of housing space is putting dogs at risk of euthanasia.

HSH stated in a press release on Wednesday that they are running out of space to house dogs.

According to the release, HSH has not had to euthanize a single animal due to lack of space in nearly two years.

“Due to the high level of animal abandonment coupled with the predictably high intake from animal control, the shelter’s reality may change for the worse,” the release stated.

HSH said that they had “an intense spike” in people abandoning pets outside their shelter over the past several weeks.

For those who are interested in adopting a dog, the HSH animal shelter is located at 1106 Markowsky Avenue.