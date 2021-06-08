HSH at capacity for cats, calls for community’s help

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) announced their cat spaces are completely full.

On Monday, HSH received a call for help in rehoming 13 cats. Now HSH is asking the community to help them find foster or forever homes for their cat community.

All adoption fees are completely waived. Pets will go home up to date on vaccinations, dewormed, on preventatives for fleas/ticks/heartworms, microchipped and either already spayed/neutered, or with an appointment to spay/neuter at no cost to the adoptive family, said HSH.

See an updated list of cats and dogs. This list is updated live with all of the animals in our care. Clicking on photos of the pet will take the viewer to a pet profile, which contains more photos and information about the pet’s age, breed, sex, size/weight, and a short bio.

For more information contact the Humane Society of Harlingen at (956) 425-7297 or by email at info@hshtx.org.