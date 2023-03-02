PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified the suspect of a road rage stabbing that happened Sunday afternoon.

Juan Jesus Reyes, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault after confessing to authorities he was the person who stabbed the victim during a road rage incident.

On Feb. 26, HCSO deputies met with with the victim at McAllen Medical Center in reference to a stabbing that occurred on FM 1015 in Progreso.

After interviewing the victim and witnesses, Investigators learned the incident started as a road rage incident which escalated to the victim being stabbed, according to HSCO.

A warrant for Reyes’ arrest was issued and he was taken into custody. His total bond was set at $20,000.

Authorities encourage witnesses with any information regarding this case contact the sheriff’s department at (956) 383-8114.