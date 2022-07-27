EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two wanted men.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Martin Montes Jr., 45 is wanted on charges of assault on a family member, impeding breath/circulation.

Photo courtesy: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Montes is described as a Hispanic male, bald, brown eyes, 6′ 1″ 230 pounds, last known location in Weslaco, Texas.

Photo courtesy: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Rodolfo Serna Aranda, 36 is wanted on charges of continuous violence against the family. He is described as a Hispanic male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’11, 180 pounds, last known location in Weslaco.

If the public has any information on this suspect or this case, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

The public may also call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.