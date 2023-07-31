PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Sunday at the Progreso International Bridge, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

At about 9:13 p.m. deputies discovered the body of a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back inside a semi-truck.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m.

Sheriff’s investigators spoke with a second person they say was involved in the shooting and that lead them to the area off of Gonzales Road and Military Highway 281 in Progreso.

Investigators located the crime scene and are following up on leads in this case.

The sheriff’s department says this is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.