WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Investigators arrested a man wanted for an aggravated robbery at Juan Botas Drive Thru in Weslaco.

Steven Al De La Pena Vasquez, 30, was taken into custody on charges of three counts of aggravated robbery, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 11:01 a.m. on May 8, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at Juan Botas Drive Thru, located on the 6100 block of FM 1015.

Witnesses told deputies, a man armed with a handgun demanded money from the store clerks and took $113 from the register, along with a six-pack of Dos Equis bottled beer.

Deputies said, the man fired the gun once before leaving the store. Investigators later recovered a 9MM bullet at the scene.

On Thursday, an anonymous tip from someone who said they’d seen the story on the news and they recognized the man as Vasquez.

Investigators say they later identified Vasquez due to his past criminal records.

According to the release, victims picked Vasquez from a photo lineup as the man who robbed them.

Sheriffs obtained two arrested warrants for Vasquez and he was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators say Vasquez confessed to the robbery and firing a 9mm handgun as he was leaving the store.

Additionally investigators said, Vasquez admitted holding up the same store on Jan. 22, 2023, and telling them where he hid the weapon used during the burglary. Investigators were able to locate the weapon and charged Vasquez with a third count of aggravated robbery.

On Friday, May 12, Vasquez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Juan Jose Pena who set bonds of $80,000 for each count of aggravated robbery. His total bond is $240,000.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 688-TIPS (8477)