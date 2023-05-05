MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they say was involved in a robbery and fled the scene.

Xavier Zamora, 53, was arrested on Thursday, May 4, on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest/detention, two counts for robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Approximately 10:22 a.m., investigators arrived on the 7100 block of Minnesota Road in reference to a robbery.

According to investigators, a man later identified as Zamora, was seen running from the business towards a truck parked at the northside.

The investigator said he saw Zamora holding an unknown object and told him to stop but that he refused and began pointing the object towards the investigator.

The investigator fired twice at Zamora’s vehicle, and he fled the scene following a police pursuit.

Later in the pursuit, Zamora got out of his truck and a foot pursuit began, with the assistance of Palmview Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, deputies stated.

Texas State Troopers later took Zamora into custody without further incident.

Zamora was taken to the McAllen Medical Center for medical treatment on superficial injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Zamora was taken to the sheriff’s office and provided a “voluntary statement” to investigators stating he involved himself in the robbery.

During the investigation, deputies stated they recovered the stolen money and surveillance video capturing the robbery.

“This incident was a result of several ongoing robbery investigations,” Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Zamora was booked into the county jail.

The investigator was placed into paid administered leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shooting investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or investigation, is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation.