HSCO: Looking for suspect vehicle involved in death of 6-year-old

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the investigation of the death of a 6-year-old girl via Twitter.

The Sheriff’s office has been provided with the description of the suspect’s vehicle and is looking for it with the help of Federal and Local Law Enforcement Agencies.

Currently, these Federal and Local Agencies have been provided with the description of the suspect's vehicles which are being sought in this case. We urge the community to please come forward with any information regarding this case. — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) February 24, 2021

The Sheriff’s office has not released the description of the vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hidalgo County Sheriff deputies responded to a call in the rural area of Mission.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a 6-year-old girl with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Sheriff’s investigators have learned the victim’s parents were involved in a dispute with neighbors. One man is in custody.

HCSO is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the investigation, and call (956) 383-8114.

The story is developing. KVEO will post more information as it becomes available.