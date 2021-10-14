Homicide under investigation in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide after reported gunshots Thursday.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Hidalgo County Sheriffs deputies responded to a disturbance of gunshots being fired North of the 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road.

Deputies were later informed that the victims of the gunshots had been taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the two victims was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The investigation is ongoing.