HSCO deputies find man with gunshot wounds, investigation underway

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital in critical condition.
The shooting is believed to have happened near La Homa Road and Mile 5 in Mission, according to HCSO.
Deputies found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds after conduction a traffic stop. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The man is in the hospital in “critical” conditions.
Anybody with information can contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.
