ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after enrolling into a high school posing as a 16-year-old, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Department.

Elias Gandara Garcia was arrested Friday, April 14, on charges of tampering with government document and failure to identify arrest.

The Monte Alto Independent School District informed the sheriff’s office Garcia had enrolled into the high school and was posing as a 16-year-old student.

Deputies say when they contacted Garcia he identified himself as a 16-year-old student, but they say jail records confirmed Garcia was 22-years-old with a prior arrest.

“Sheriff investigators spoke with Garcia who provided a voluntary statement of accused in reference to posing as a 16-year-old high school student,” the release stated.

Deputies say they obtained physical evidence and witness statements. Garcia is currently book at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center and being held on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information, contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).