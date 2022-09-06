HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Viewers casted their votes for best team of the week of the second week of high school football.

The contenders for the second team of the week are Mission Veterans, Harlingen and PSJA North.

Mission Veterans beat McAllen Memorial 27-20.

Harlingen left the stadium in victory scoring 76-21 against Mercedes.

PSJA North defeated Los Fresnos 41-20.

Three big games and three big wins, this week’s team of the week goes to Harlingen High School leading the final votes with 66%, followed by PSJA North with 24% and Mission Veterans with 10% of votes.