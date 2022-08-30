HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Organized Crime Unit has taken three suspects into custody after finding narcotics during a search warrant.

According to a Facebook post from Harlingen Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the 300 block of West Pierce St.

Police confirm the suspects were taken into custody and identified as Hector Flores Jr., 44; Debra Lee Flores, 40; and Hector Flores III, 22.

As stated in the post, Harlingen PD discovered a total 6.45 pounds of marijuana, 78 grams of cocaine and 9.97 grams of edible THC at the residency.

Police state, Hector Jr. and Debra Flores were both charged with two counts for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana having a set bond of $42,000 each.

Hector Flores III was charged with one count for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana have his bond at $6,000.