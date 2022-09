HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking.

According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

He told police a man and a woman took his car.

Police are currently searching for the suspects.

This case is still under investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.