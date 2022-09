HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle.

According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St.

The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified

Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to conduct an investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.