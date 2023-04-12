HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police arrested a mother and daughter after a search warrant led to the discovery of crystal meth, ecstasy pills, LSD and other drugs.

Angelina Ruby Balderas, 20, and her mother Liliana Rojas, 42, were arrested on multiple drug-related charges, according to a Harlingen Police Department news release.

On Monday, April 10, police say they conducted a search warrant on the 3500 block of West Business 83 in Harlingen after citizens reported that Balderas was selling and distributing drugs at the residence.

According to the release, the search warrant revealed the following drugs inside the residence:

800 grams of THC edible brownies, 500 grams of THC edible gummies, eight grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 21 THC vape pens, 16 LSD stamps, one pound of marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, MDMA ecstasy pills and Alprazolam pills.

Balderas was arraigned on five counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of delivery of marijuana, the release stated. Her bond totaled $175,000.

Rojas, the mom, was arraigned on two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $70,000.