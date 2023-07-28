HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man killed in a 2022 police standoff was identified as a suspect in a murder investigation.

Nearly a year and a half after 35-year-old Kristina Marie Torres was found dead in her Harlingen home, a multi-agency investigation identified 43-year-old John Douglas McCommas as the suspect in her death, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.

Police say the two knew each other, but have not released a motive for her murder.

Harlingen police say they identified McCommas as the suspect through interviews, advanced forensic techniques, surveillance footage and ballistic evidence.

March 26, 2022

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, Harlingen police responded to a welfare check on the afternoon of March 26, 2022 at 925 Pierce Street.

Courtesy Rosalinda Valdez, Picture of Kristina Torres

When officers arrived they spoke to the person who found Torres dead at the scene.

Officials said the death was “suspicious” and the condition of her body suggested she may have been dead for several days.

The autopsy report stated Torres died from a gunshot wound.

San Benito police standoff

The next day, the Weslaco Police Department responded to a robbery at a Cricket Wireless store located at 515 E. Interstate Highway 2.

Police say McCommas tied up the cashier and robbed them at gunpoint.

The cashier told police McCommas took an “undetermined amount of cash” and the victim’s 2011 red Dodge Charger.

During the robbery investigation, authorities learned that a Cameron County Constable Pct. 5 was in a car chase with McCommas. During the chase, constables reported being shot at by the man they were chasing.

Investigators said McCommas stopped the stolen vehicle at FM 250 and Ricardo Avenue, and got into a standoff with law enforcement. McCommas was later shot and killed by police.

“It has been determined that John Douglas McCommas shot and killed Ms. Torres before he went on a crime spree and that eventually lead to an Officer Involved Shooting causing the Death of McCommas on Marach 27, 2022.”

According to his obituary, McCommas was 41 and from San Benito when he died.