HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said.

The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated.

(Source: Harlingen Police Department Facebook page)

“Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, and fled the scene,” Harlingen PD said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man can call Investigator R. Yanez at (956) 216-5443 or Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.