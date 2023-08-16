HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police arrested a man accused of firing a gun and fleeing the scene.

Carlos Martinez, 23, was taken into custody on charges of possession controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon.

According to a news release, on Aug. 13 authorities responded to shots fired at the 1600 block of Sam Houston Drive.

Police talked to witnesses who pointed out the man, later identified as Martinez, was fleeing the scene.

Police located Martinez and took him into custody. During the investigation, police found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in his possession, the release stated.

Martinez was booked at the Harlingen City Jail. His bond was set at $31,500.