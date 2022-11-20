HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said.

According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man laying on the sidewalk.

“The male appears to have been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the area,” the release stated.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit.

Police said the man is approximately 40 to 50 years old, wearing a black warm up pants, coyote brown jacket and black shoes. His identity is still unknown.

Anyone with information, contact Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5940.