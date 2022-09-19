HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Jaime Medina.

According to the press release from Harlingen PD, approximately at 2 a.m. on July 5, police responded to a shooting near Westbound Exp. 83 Frontage Rd., near Bass Blvd where Medina had been shot and killed.

Since the incident, Harlingen Major Crime Unit has been investigating the case, interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance videos and following up on tips.

Harlingen investigators had secured an arrest warrant on Sept 16 for 18-year-old Vince Levi Van Cise, according to the release.

Cise was located at his residency, taken into custody, arraigned and transported to Cameron County Jail.

According to the release, Cise was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Cise has a total bond of $1,200,000.