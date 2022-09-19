HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning car accident that shut down the southbound exit of Ed Carey Drive leaves one man dead.

According to Harlingen Police, the accident was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Police said the driver veered off the frontage road onto the 4400 block of Oklahoma St. hitting multiple properties before coming to a stop.

Authorities said the man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The accident, according to police, had shut down the frontage road and New Hampshire Road as well.

The southbound Ed Carey Drive exit is currently shut down as police investigate.

Police advise drivers in the area to reroute to avoid delays.