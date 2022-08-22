HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms.

According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant.

During the search police say they found 14 weapons ranging from assault rifles to handguns, 2000 rounds of ammunition, plus crack cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

The two suspects, Ismael Miranda and Audri Leal, both 21 and from Harlingen, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Miranda’s bond was set at $26,500 and Leal’s was set at $21,000. Both were taken to the Harlingen city jail.