How uninsured RGV residents impacted by winter storm can qualify for FEMA

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Many Rio Grande Valley residents did not prepare for the winter storm that affected the State of Texas last week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is stepping in after a major disaster declaration for 77 Texas counties, including Hidalgo and Cameron.

FEMA said there will most likely be an increase in people needing help, so it is important to know what they qualify for.

“The disasters assistance may include for temporary lodging or home repairs might be eligible for a low-interest loan to cover the uninsured property losses and that will be from the U.S. Small Business Administration,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong mentioned the average grant for the past two years has been somewhere between $3,000 and $6,000, which is why he strongly encourages residents to contact their insurance agency.

Although FEMA can’t fix things for you, Armstrong says it is important to hold on to any receipts in case one is able to get that covered.

When calling FEMA it is encouraged to provide the following:

a current contact number

the address of the time of disaster

the current address where one is located at

social security if available

list of damages

provide the insurance policy number and company name

Armstrong understands the process might be challenging for many but encourages everyone to stay strong.

For those who might not have electricity or WIFI to contact it is recommended to ask a local official for help.

Further information about the process can be found here or you can call 800-621-3362 or TTY: 800-462-7585.