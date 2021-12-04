WATCH LIVE: Kick-off the holiday season with the 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade will hit the streets Saturday night, here is what to expect!

The theme for the 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade ‘ Rockin’ Around the South Pole’ and will represent McAllen’s love of music and movement, which has inspired many to celebrate the year’s festivities with a theme that “unites tradition, fun, and holiday spirit.”

The parade will open with a musical extravaganza which will have a-rockin’ new spin on holiday classics while McAllen’s giant balloon twirling tradition, “la vuelata,” returns.

The McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B, is the largest illuminated holiday and helium balloon parade in Texas. The parade uses 15 miles of rope light, which generates 1,875,000 lumens of light to properly illuminate the parade and 44,500 cubic feet of helium to keep those giant balloons afloat and is powered by 12,000 horsepower by over 50 trucks from Bert Ogden & FiestaDealerships, according to a press release.

Special guests for the parade will include Mario Lopez, Julian Gil, Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs, and Cheerleaders, plus many more!

Those who can’t make it to the parade can watch LIVE on the following platforms:

ValleyCentral.com from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Local 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

CBS 23.2 after the SEC championship game, will be streamed until 7p.m.

Channel 4.1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Individuals interested can also watch the stream LIVE here.

Make sure to tune in and join Local 23 News Evening Anchor Sydney Hernandez and CBS 4 News Evening Anchor Chris Jacobs for the amazing show!