HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Saturday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels will take on the Michigan Wolverines in a college football game in Michigan. The game will be exclusively broadcast on CBS4, but since CBS4 and NBC23 were forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore CBS4 and NBC23 to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

· DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. CBS4 and NBC23 have reached agreements with all other local distributors and are available on all of them.

· CBS4 and NBC23 are also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

· As a broadcast station, CBS4 and NBC23 broadcast their signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

CBS4 and NBC23’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.