HARLINGEN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it is making it easier to communicate with them by creating your own online account.

FEMA said the public can upload documents and check the status of their application from anywhere with an internet connection.

FEMA asks if you have not applied with them click here or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.



The agency said applying online or with your FEMA app is easy and available 24 hours a day.

To create an online disaster assistance account, FEMA advises after applying, to stay on DisasterAssistance.gov to create a personal online disaster assistance account to stay in touch with them.

To create one:

• Click the green Check Status button at bottom of DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Click the blue Create Account button at bottom of the page.

• Enter your date of birth and Social Security number, which you provided previously when applying for assistance.

• Answer four security questions that are generated from public record data to verify your identity.

• Create a user ID and password.

• Enter an email address. FEMA will send a temporary PIN to it within 24 hours. Follow the instructions in the email to finish creating your account.



To get help with accessing your account or for lost or forgotten user ID, password or PIN, call the tech support desk at 800-745-0243. It is always open, said FEMA.

You will need to provide your FEMA application number and Social Security number.

The help desk staff cannot create your online account nor provide help with your FEMA account or application; direct these inquiries to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

Call this number as well to register for federal aid consideration if you don’t have a smartphone or online access, said the news release.

The FEMA app can be downloaded for either Apple or Android devices.



For more information on the severe winter storms in Texas click here.