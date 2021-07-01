How to report illegal dumping

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Weslaco’s code enforcement is asking the public to report illegal dumping.

One way to report illegal dumping is to gather a detailed description and report it to a local law enforcement agency.

Code enforcement noted to never approach or confront anyone suspected of illegal activity. “Do not put your own safety in danger,” the post said.

Information to give when making the report:

— License plate number and description of the vehicle that did the dumping.

— How many people were involved with the dumping, and a physical description.

— When and where it happened.

— Clarify if the property is private or public.