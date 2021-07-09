How to report flooding damage using TDEM’s iSTAT

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) launched the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) which is used for Texans to report property damage.

The Cameron County Emergency Management worked with TDEM to create an online tool for residents to report any damages.

When first opening the website, a menu will show, giving options from different events that affected Texans.

In the case of the July weather, residents should pick the July 6-TBD, 2021 Severe Weather, an English, and Spanish version will pop up.

After clicking the link, the iSTAT survey will show up. The survey has approximately 15 questions to answer.

Before filing the survey, have the following information ready:

— Contact Information (Name, phone number, and email address)

— The address of the residence or business that was affected

— Basic information regarding the damaged property

— Information about the weather event that affected the property

— Photos of the interior and exterior that show the damages

Then, click “submit,” and your damage will be reported.

Click here to access the iSTAT survey, or scan this QR code: