HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s Eve is one of the noisiest and presenting challenges for those with autism.

New Year’s Eve is a holiday known for its traditions, including firework displays and spending time with family, but while they are fun for some, others find it overwhelming.

“All we ask is that, just be a little more understanding that this isn’t easy and it’s not on purpose. They don’t do it because they don’t want to, it’s just really hard,” said Rocio Calderon.

Three of Calderon’s children have autism, she serves on the board for Autism In My Life/Autismo en Mi Vida, a nonprofit organization working to educate the public about autism.

The group promotes inclusion and autism awareness as well as parent training and education.

Group members want the public to understand that loud noises, flashing lights and unfamiliar places and people can bring up overwhelming feelings in people with autism.

“Sometimes we don’t necessarily understand that some of these things that may seem, you know, fairly common, like fireworks can be difficult for some, that there is a real struggle,” Calderon said.

This can result in crying, running away or isolating themselves.

Calderon says she doesn’t want people to stop celebrating but to be understanding of how difficult this time can be for people like her children.

“That perhaps listening to those loud noises late at night can really be something challenging even for them to go to sleep or feel even safe in their own home,” Calderon said.

Maribel Leos is another member of for Autism In My Life/Autismo en Mi Vida.

Her son has autism and she recommends having a pair of headphones available to block out excessive noise.

Experts also suggest making things more familiar for a child with autism can make them feel less stressed.

“With the help of headphones, we actually for the first time we went out to firework display.. We parked far away so we could see the fireworks from the Sports Park,” Leos said.

If you have children with autism, the group recommends showing a video of fireworks instead of popping them and slowly exposing them to displays until they are more comfortable.

“We put soothing music for him in the car, he was able to watch the fireworks… That’s what we did for a bit until he was able to get a little closer,” Leos said.

The group says the community can help by reaching out to parents of children with autism on how you can help make your celebration more inclusive.