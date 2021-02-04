How to keep your Super Bowl party from becoming a superspreader event

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and while it is not recommended, some will host a party for the big game. So how can you keep your Super Bowl party from becoming a superspreader event for COVID-19?

“You know these days we’ve been asking people to delay and delay their life over and over again.” Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority

Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo, knows people are tired of hearing it.

“So obviously having to switch to this mindset of well if you’re going to take the risk, try and reduce the risk as much as you can.” Says Dr. Castillo

The fact is, we are still not at a point where you can throw a Superbowl party and keep everyone safe.

“It’s difficult to do that at an event like a Superbowl party, where you’re eating your drinking, you know your gathered together and you know that’s a really high-risk sort of like the other holiday events.” Says Dr. Castillo

And just like the holidays some just will not listen to the warnings, so the CDC has released guidelines if you want to take the chance.

“Having any sort of gatherings outside of people from your households, and the more people involved the higher the risk.” Says Dr. Castillo

CDC guidelines say wear a mask and of course social distance. Castillo says outdoor gatherings are safer.

“You would not want to be indoors, you would want to be outdoors. We know that ventilation matters.” Says Dr. Castillo

The CDC also says limit alcohol, because it may make you less likely to follow guidelines. Also, don’t cheer but rather stomp, clap, or bring a noisemaker instead. Castillo says no matter how many precautions you take any Superbowl gathering is a risk.

“This is where it only takes one person with all the right circumstances to infect everyone else around them, so think about it that way and try to not let that happen.” Says Dr. Castillo

If you would like to take a look at the CDC guidelines you can click here.