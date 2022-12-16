HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Whether you’re home for the holidays or not, a lot of thefts happen during this time of year.

For example, 73 houses have been burglarized in Harlingen over the past six months, and the numbers tend to increase during the holidays.

A lot of families like to go on vacation for the holidays, and some like to share on social media, but announcing that you won’t be home for a long period of time is one of the first things burglarers look for.

“If you see anybody walking around the neighborhoods,” Sgt. Salvador Carmona, of the Harlingen Police Department. “Please don’t hesitate to call the cops. Good clothing description and maybe a direction of which way they went when you last saw them [before] you went to call.”

Another good tip is to ask your neighbor to keep an eye on your house.

“It’s always important to call us and let us have an opportunity to go out there and talk to anyone that shouldn’t be out there,” Carmona said. “Of course, kids after midnight shouldn’t be out there in the first place.”

Before you leave home, leave some lights on and make sure all windows and doors are locked, including any outdoor sheds, and, if possible, invest in a security camera.