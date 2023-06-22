HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This heat is no joke, and the last thing you’d want is for your air conditioner to give out on you. It is important you keep up with the maintenance on your AC unit.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you should be doing routine maintenance on your AC once every month or two. If it’s humid outside, they also recommend you check the condensate drain to ensure it isn’t clogged.

George Sandoval, the store manager at Ted’s Borderland Hardware talks the most important things to keep in mind when it comes to your AC’s maintenance.

“You want to let it rest for a few hours and then it’s going to be working hard throughout the day. Clean those, make sure the freon levels are properly. And of course, again, changing the air filter was your main thing,” Sandoval said.

Other things you can do are ensure all vents are clear from any obstructions and keep heat-producing appliances away from the thermostat so it doesn’t work overtime to keep your house cool.

Officials with Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and they said there’s three main reasons your bill gets higher during the summer – the summer heat, the kids being home from school, and long hours of electricity usage.

They also shared some tips that can help people keep their bills on the lower side.

“The washer and dryer uses a lot of energy and they also heat up the house. So washing clothes, and drying clothes during the night that helps mitigate high usage,” said Juan Hermosillo, MVEC Communications Manager.

He also recommend avoiding the constant opening of doors and windows, as they prompt the AC to re-cool your home.