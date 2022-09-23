HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than a million residents of Puerto Rico remain without power, and hundreds of thousands have no water service.

Heavy rains resulted in landslides, destroying roads and leaving dozens of families stranded.

The American Red Cross is working closely with the local government to provide support where it is needed. Some areas are still inaccessible due to mudslides, damaged roads, and bridges.

Volunteers are helping assess the damage and have provided more than 700 households with emergency supplies.

ValleyCentral spoke with Dr. David Luna about what the organization is doing to help Puerto Rico.

“I’m pleased to say that we have sent the Red Cross. At this point, a couple of 100 volunteers already deployed are stationed in Puerto Rico and the areas that were affected,” said Luna.

There are many ways to help. Donating directly to the American Red Cross, as well as the Hispanic Federation, Project Hope, and Direct Relief, who are all inland exhaustingly working to help as much as possible.