How to get ValleyCentral mobile app on the go

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—You can take ValleyCentral.com with you wherever you go with improved mobile app.

The app enables users to search for news categories, from local to national and politics.

To get the app, go to the Google Play store or the App Store on your tablet or mobile device.

The app can be found by searching ValleyCentral.

The app can simply be updated if you already have the app on your device.

Under settings, users may active push notifications to receive breaking news alerts and stories throughout the day.

