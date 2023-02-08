HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers can save up to 25 cents per gallon Thursday during Circle K Fuel Day at their nearest participating store.

Circle K is offering fuel discounts for customers across 630 stores across Texas.

“We are committed to offering value for our customers every day,” said Francis Lapointe, Circle K VP of Operations, Texas Business Unit. “Events like this deliver on our commitment to make our customers’ lives a little easier so we can remain their favorite fuel destination.”

The fuel discounts will be offered in seven cities across Hidalgo and Cameron Counties.

Customers can save 25 cents per gallon between 3 and 7 p.m. local time, Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the company.

Where to get the promotion

The following Circle K stores will participate in the fuel saving event:

Weslaco

– 3225 E. Expwy 83



McAllen

– 7144 N. 23rd St.

– 3912 N. McColl Rd.

– 2808 S. 23rd St.

– 3701 W. Highway 83

– 4525 N. Ware Rd.

Edinburg

– 2204 W. Trenton Rd.

Brownsville

– 3324 International Blvd.

– 1995 U.S. Military Hwy 281

– 4585 E. Ruben Torres Sr. Blvd.

Donna

– 1818 E. IH 2

– 1813 E. Bus Hwy 83

– 955 W. Interstate 2

San Benito

– 800 S. Sam Houston Blvd.

– 2410 W. Expwy 83

Pharr

– 900 W. Ferguson

– 1500 E. Ferguson