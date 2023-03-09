HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Medicaid Unwinding Period will be affecting thousands of families who are covered by Medicare/CHIP.

The continuous Medicare coverage will end on March 31 and families will have to reenroll with new eligibility requirements.

Families who are eligible may receive mailed letters in a yellow envelope with action required in red from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission or notification from YourTexasBenefits account.

For those who qualify to renew benefits, in the YourTexasBenefits account there will be a “Yes” in the Time to Renew column.

Members are also asked to check their YourTexasBenefits accounts for applications, status, missing information, eligibility, and staying informed of their case.

Any correspondence from HHSC, is advised to respond and complete as soon as possible to continue receiving benefits if eligible.

To submit, complete or respond to any information, application, or renewal form by mail, fax, dialing 211, visiting a local office or community partner office of HHSC, or visit YourTexasBenefits.com.