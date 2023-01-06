HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Most people need some way of seeing where their money is going each month. A budget can help you feel more in control of your finances and make it easier to save money for your goals.

Making a personal budget can seem overwhelming.

The trick is to figure out a way to track your finances that works for you. List all your monthly expenses and other financial obligations like rent, bills, car payments, student loans, purchases, etc.

A budgeting worksheet can help you plan for the months ahead and offset new expenses that you may incur to keep up with New Year’s resolutions, such as gym memberships or creative workshops. Remember that saving even just a little can make a huge difference.

“The reality of people thinking it’s not going to make a difference,” said Lily de la Rosa, owner of Official Financial Services. “If I just put in $100 a month, and some people do, they get discouraged at the end of the year they get home, you know, I put in $1,200, you know, for this whole year, and I only made $100 of interest? Well, at least you made $100 of interest. But you’ve got to think long-term. Okay, because remember that if you still have more than ten years to retire, don’t be looking at all the little things. Look at it. Look at it as an investment on a long-term basis.”

It’s important to remember to include bills that may not come every month. In some areas, water and sewer bills can arrive every three months.

Almost everyone today has a credit card. And while they are fun and useful to help build your credit, they can also get you into trouble if used a little too much.

Although you, as a consumer, can’t do anything to stop card issuers from raising interest rates, there are some things you can do to help ensure the interest won’t eat up too much of your budget. For example, try avoiding unnecessary purchases and try to keep your spending below your income. So as interest rates go up, try paying off your credit card debt as fast as possible.

“The federal is going to have a rate increase,” De la Rosa said. “When there’s a rate increase, there’s also a rate increase on credit cards. So credit cards have a rate. Your annual percentage rate is going to go up by a minimum of .25%. So if you have credit card debt, that might be another one of the things that you want to tackle this year.”

There are many ways to figure out how to budget your debt and avoid paying hefty interest rates. If you think you need professional help, many finance firms will do consultations for free to help you get started.