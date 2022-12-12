BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)— If you ever felt your doctor isn’t listening to you or your symptoms, you’re not alone.

It happens more often than it should. So what can we do to make sure we are being listened to?

Trust is an essential part of healthcare. When we feel sick, we visit our doctors trusting they will help us heal. We bring them our concerns, symptoms, and questions. In exchange, we expect answers or at least an effort to help us find answers.

“Now I’m checking myself right now, so more often,” patient Lauro Martinez said. “So then the other doctor didn’t believe me, so I just thought, OK, never mind, I’ll go to another doctor.”

According to improvediagnosis.org, feeling ignored by a healthcare provider is the most common complaint from patients and advocates. You should be openly honest with your doctor. Always explain your symptoms as much as you can and ask questions. If you feel like you aren’t getting the answers you need, you might need to look for a different provider. This also applies to parents advocating for their children.

“We have to have a good relationship with the parents because if we don’t trust each other, then they will not get the right history,” said Dr. Zamir, Director of Pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center. “And if you don’t get the right test, you will not make the right diagnosis.”

Don’t feel pressured to stay with a care physician that you don’t feel comfortable with. A good relationship between you and your doctor is what guarantees successful diagnosis and treatment.