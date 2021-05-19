How this year’s Hidalgo County Rental Relief is different

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Hidalgo County has launched another Rental Relief Program to help residents who might be struggling due to the pandemic.

Clara Chapa, Public Relations Specialist for Hidalgo county community service agency says this program is funded by the United States Department of Treasury.

“This is a new program that’s funded by the US Department of treasury and they provide $26 million to Hidalgo County to provide emergency rental assistance to Hidalgo County residents that have been affected by COVID-19,” said Chapa.

Although similar to last year’s program, Chapa says the 2020 program was for both mortgage and rent relief but this year’s only covers rent. But they hope that they receive more applicants this year.

“It is a concern we do encourage people to apply. what happens a lot of times people begin the application process however they do not complete due to lack of documentation that is necessary and is required of them,” said Chapa.

Because of the lack of applicants in 2020, Chapa says it made them have funds that weren’t used.

“There is a bit of funds left but we are on the verge of expending them because they did have a time limit,” said Chapa.

Chapa says even if applicants received or didn’t receive last year’s funds they can still apply this year if they qualify.

“One of the requirements for applicants is that they must fall at are below 80 percent of the AMI which is the area median income which is a family of four their combined household income can not exceed $47,100 per year,” said Chapa.

If they still don’t have enough applicants by the end of 2022 then Chapa said, “if we do have money left over by the time that the program reaches its term limit that is money that will go back to the US Department of treasury that I could’ve been spent on residents that were in need.”

Those interested can apply online at www.hidalgocsa.org.

There is also a hotline where a bilingual operator is on standby. If you do need help or need to be walked through the application, you can call 1-833-209-5023.