How school districts are providing safety measures for kids on school buses

MISSION, Texas – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, school districts have put safety protocols in place to protect teachers and students but that doesn’t mean that’s where the safety measures end.

One school official says it starts on buses.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District’s Craig Verley says the school bus is where many students make contact before school begins, the district knew from day one it was important to make sure they have all safety measures in place because of the pandemic.

“There’s hand sanitizer right at the door at the bus so that the kids can take advantage of that if they want as they’re getting on or off the bus while on the bus their all distance, the windows are lowered enough to allow fresh air ventilation,” said Verley.

Verley says all decision making when it comes to the safety of students and staff is based on what’s happening locally in terms of COVID-19 community spread.

He goes on to say each bus driver only has 14-15 students on the bus and have marked seats where kids are allowed to sit for social distancing but that is not the only thing.

“Between each run and each route, all of those surfaces are getting cleaned by the school bus drivers before they begin their next bus route,” said Verley. “When the buses return to the transportation department it’s a little more intensive cleaning that goes on before the next round of routes even starts and they’re also sprayed regularly with disinfection solution.”

As of now, the school district has 600 students doing in-person learning, however, Verley says their department of transportation is in the process of working out a creative plan for if more students go to in-person learning.

Verley says if things begin to change that’s when they will move to phase two but still following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.