How PSJA ISD is resolving the unforeseen challenges with online learning

PHARR, Texas – Online learning can create unforeseen challenges that could make it frustrating for parents and students when tech issues arise.

Assistant Superintendent of Technology Lauro Davalos for the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) Independent School District (ISD) said they came up with a plan to combat those tech issues.

“We’ve also set up a tech help curbside where families that are having issues with district-issued devices or even staff members who would need to have something done to their laptop either a software or hardware issue. They can go to out southside PSJA stadium,’ said Davalos.

One of the main problems that arose was issues with webcams.

He said, “most of the issues are issues that come with an image which that computer has to be updated.”

Davalos said the district is trying to learn to pivot.

“There’s a lot of little things that are coming up about connecting for students so many times there are questions especially from the parent’s side to a lot of them are you know what I used to login this way but I don’t remember my username and password so how can I get this reset or how do I login to the google classroom,” said Davalos.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge Arrendondo says parents have more than one option.

Arrendondo said, “we have identified certain neighborhoods where we have located and placed busses and the buses are ranked between 500 to 700 feet in terms of providing connectivity.”

However, if a bus is not close to your location, Arrendondo has another alternative.

“As we know some of our families have different settings that they’re studying in so the hotspot would allow them to be able to ensure that they’re staying connected regardless of where they are,” he said.

The district did purchase laptops and they are in the process of coming in.