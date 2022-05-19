RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Plastic cards have become a way of life when we pay for goods and services, but experts say those small plastics contribute to our climate change.

According to GoCardless, 17.2 billion cards were manufactured in 2021. However, in 2025, 20.5 billion cards are projected to be in circulation.

UTRGV Earth and Environmentalist Assistant Professor Dr. Christopher Gabler said those plastic cards are mostly made from petroleum.

Most recycling stations will not accept plastic cards, so several millions of them end up in landfills and oceans each year.

Dr. Gabler said when those plastic cards biodegrade they could last anywhere between five and hundreds of years.

On the back of most cards, there appears what looks to be a recycling symbol. Dr. Gabler said it’s called a Resin Identification Code (RIC). He said the symbol is “misleading and put there intentionally.”

The American Society for Testing Materials International Resin Identification Coding System is a set of symbols appearing on plastic products that identify the plastic resin out of which the product is made.

The impact of plastic cards goes beyond the actual card itself.

Gabler said the manufacturing of these cards emits a high number of greenhouse gases, the release of Co2 into the air, and the utilization of fossil fuels.

Gabler is a strong advocate for going with a “greener” alternative to paying. He suggests handling business with cash or even doing everything online.

“People can have direct account to account transfers that don’t require us to use a credit card or different payment solutions like payment processes that don’t require you to physically use a credit card,” he said. “Things like a lot of online payment services like PayPal and other things where you have direct person-to-person transfers.”

Gabler told ValleyCentral that linking a plastic card to an online payment method defeats the purpose though because the card still exists, so he suggests connecting an account or routing number instead.

According to Gabler, switching from plastic cards to a greener alternative won’t fix the issue of climate change, but said it’s a good place to start.

Gabler also implores everyone to be cautious when making purchases as well, not to buy more plastic with your plastic card.

Reducing the nation’s plastic consumption is key and it starts with limiting single-use plastic purchases such as cups and containers from fast-food restaurants.

Although optimistic, he doesn’t see plastic cards going out of style anytime soon, so he wants to further stress buying less plastic with your plastic card as that would make an even larger impact.

“Consumers alone changing their behavior is not enough to fix things though. Businesses and governments are responsible for major portions of global greenhouse emissions, and their actions and choice confine consumers’ options and abilities to reduce their own emissions,” he stated.

Gabler is happy to see greener alternatives emerging, but said the responsibility for change should not just be on the individual person.

“There is no quick fix or magic bullet. This problem is so big and so widespread it is going to take big efforts by people, businesses, and governments to make a significant difference,” added Gabler.