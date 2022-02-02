RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The piles of trash you may see on the side of the road is not always sanctioned and local law enforcement said oftentimes it is illegal dumping.

According to Brownsville Police Officer, Martin Sandoval, tracking down illegal dumpers is fairly easy, especially in today’s technological era.

Sandoval reported most illegal dumpers being caught on camera. Brownsville PD has received photos of illegal dumpers in action, with their license plates, and cars as well.

When the police do not receive photos, they will rummage through the garbage in hopes of finding something that identifies someone. This ranges from letters and receipts to prescription medicine.

Once an individual is identified, “90%” of the time a citation of up to $2,000 will be issued.

The amount of the citation depends on how much trash was thrown out illegally.

If you are caught illegally dumping on private property you could face up to 180 days in jail in addition to the citation.

Sandoval told ValleyCentral he has seen private property owners ask to press charges, but all they are really looking for is the trash to be picked up.

If it is not picked up properly, it could lead to some serious land and health consequences, according to UTRGV Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems B.S. Program Coordinator, Dr. Christopher Gabler.

Dr. Gabler said most of our items have chemicals mixed into them.

Fluorescent light bulbs are one piece of trash Dr. Gabler mentioned often being thrown out. Those bulbs have mercury in them which he said poses a public health threat.

Another item Dr. Gabler has seen thrown out is tires. He said tires contain micro-plastics and a high amount of lead in them.

If there is running water nearby, it’ll contaminate it, causing harm to both animals and people.

Dr. Gabler said a commonplace to illegally dump is on roadsides which impact us the most. “Our carefully engineered systems of drainage are associated with our roadsides, so if you do dump on a roadside, the water flow is going to almost certainly take it into our prescribed wastewater transit routes so it would get into resacas. It can get into coastal wetlands.”

Micro-plastics can be found in almost anything, according to Dr. Gabler. Even when you’re throwing out old clothes, small particles of plastic can be found in the fabric. Through Gabler’s research, micro-plastics can be linked to various diseases, including cancer.

If you’re looking to throw larger items away, most of the Rio Grande Valley is contracted for roll-off containers and waste collection. Below is a list of waste collection sites across the region.