HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Which Rio Grande Valley campuses score among the healthiest in the United States?

That’s a question the Alliance for a Healthier Generation attempted to answer Wednesday with the release of its annual report, the 2022 list of “America’s Healthiest Schools.” The list detailed health ratings for 406 schools across 26 states.

The list designates campuses that achieve an outstanding distinction in all nine health topic areas as “all-stars.” This year, two campuses in the Mission Consolidated Independent School District were bestowed with the all-star award: Alton Elementary School and Carl Waitz Elementary School.

The nine topic areas are: increasing family and community engagement; strengthening social-emotional health and learning; cultivating staff well-being; improving nutrition and food access; implementing local school wellness policy; bolstering physical education and activity; promoting tobacco-free schools; enriching health education; and supporting school health services.

The only other Texas campuses to achieve the designation were two IDEA Public Schools Austin campuses in Pflugerville: IDEA Pflugerville Academy and IDEA Pflugerville College Prep.

“America’s Healthiest Schools have demonstrated resilience and excellence in physical, mental, and social-emotional health against the backdrop of the third year of COVID-19 and the ongoing challenges it brings with it, including exacerbating systemic inequities for youth from under-resourced communities,” the alliance stated in a news release.

Number of health-topic awards Valley campuses earned:

Alamo

6 awards IDEA Alamo Academy Idea Public Schools Alamo ●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Alamo College Prep Idea Public Schools Alamo ●●●●●●

Brownsville

8 awards IDEA Sports Park Academy Idea Public Schools Brownsville ●●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Brownsville Academy Idea Public Schools Brownsville ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Brownsville College Prep Idea Public Schools Brownsville ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Riverview Academy Idea Public Schools Brownsville ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Sports Park College Prep Idea Public Schools Brownsville ●●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Riverview College Prep Idea Public Schools Brownsville ●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Robindale Academy Idea Public Schools Brownsville ●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Robindale College Prep Idea Public Schools Brownsville ●●●●●●

Donna

8 awards IDEA Donna Academy Idea Public Schools Donna ●●●●●●●●

8 awards IDEA Donna College Prep Idea Public Schools Donna ●●●●●●●●

Edinburg

7 awards IDEA Edinburg Academy Idea Public Schools Edinburg ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Edinburg College Prep Idea Public Schools Edinburg ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Quest College Prep Idea Public Schools Edinburg ●●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Quest Academy Idea Public Schools Edinburg ●●●●●●

5 awards IDEA Toros College Prep Idea Public Schools Edinburg ●●●●●

Elsa

6 awards IDEA Elsa Academy Idea Public Schools Elsa ●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Elsa College Prep Idea Public Schools Elsa ●●●●●●

Harlingen

7 awards IDEA Harlingen Academy Idea Public Schools Harlingen ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Harlingen College Prep Idea Public Schools Harlingen ●●●●●●●

La Joya

6 awards IDEA La Joya Academy Idea Public Schools La Joya ●●●●●●

5 awards IDEA La Joya College Prep Idea Public Schools La Joya ●●●●●

McAllen

8 awards IDEA Tres Lagos Academy Idea Public Schools McAllen ●●●●●●●●

8 awards IDEA Tres Lagos College Prep Idea Public Schools McAllen ●●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA McAllen Academy Idea Public Schools McAllen ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA McAllen College Prep Idea Public Schools McAllen ●●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Los Encinos Academy Idea Public Schools McAllen ●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Los Encinos College Prep Idea Public Schools McAllen ●●●●●●

5 awards IDEA Mission College Prep Idea Public Schools McAllen ●●●●●

Mission

9 awards Alton Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ALL-STAR

9 awards Carl Waitz Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ALL-STAR

8 awards IDEA Mission Idea Public Schools Mission ●●●●●●●●

8 awards Pearson Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●●●●

7 awards Bryan Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●●●

7 awards Cantu Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●●●

7 awards Castro Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Palmview Academy Idea Public Schools Mission ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Palmview College Prep Idea Public Schools Mission ●●●●●●●

7 awards Salinas Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA North Mission Academy Idea Public Schools Mission ●●●●●●

6 awards Mission High School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●●

6 awards Rafael Cantu Jr. High School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●●

6 awards Veterans Memorial High School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●●

5 awards Mims Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●●

4 awards Alton Memorial Junior High School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●

4 awards Hurla M. Midkiff Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●

4 awards Marcell Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●●

3 awards Escobar-Rios Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●

3 awards Leal Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●

3 awards Ollie O’Grady Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●

3 awards Raquel Cavazos Elementary School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●●

2 awards Mission Junior High School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●●

1 award Kenneth White Jr. High School Mission Cons Ind Sch District Mission ●

Pharr

7 awards IDEA Owassa Academy Idea Public Schools Pharr ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Owassa College Prep Idea Public Schools Pharr ●●●●●●●

7 awards IDEA Pharr College Prep Idea Public Schools Pharr ●●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Pharr Academy Idea Public Schools Pharr ●●●●●●

Rio Grande Valley

7 awards IDEA Rio Grande City Academy Idea Public Schools Rio Grande City ●●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA Rio Grande City College Prep Idea Public Schools Rio Grande City ●●●●●●

San Benito

3 awards IDEA San Benito Academy Idea Public Schools San Benito ●●●

3 awards IDEA San Benito College Prep Idea Public Schools San Benito ●●●

San Juan

8 awards IDEA San Juan College Prep Idea Public Schools San Juan ●●●●●●●●

6 awards IDEA San Juan Academy Idea Public Schools San Juan ●●●●●●

Weslaco

8 awards IDEA Weslaco Pike Academy Idea Public Schools Weslaco ●●●●●●●●

8 awards IDEA Weslaco Pike College Prep Idea Public Schools Weslaco ●●●●●●●●

5 awards IDEA Weslaco Academy Idea Public Schools Weslaco ●●●●●

5 awards IDEA Weslaco College Prep Idea Public Schools Weslaco ●●●●●