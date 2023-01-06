HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eating a healthy, balanced diet is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health.

In fact, up to 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented through your life choices and habits, such as eating a healthy diet and being physically active.

Eating healthy is great for both children and adults; it helps kids get the nutrients they need to grow and develop, and it helps adults by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and reducing the risk of many diseases.

“One of the benefits of having a healthy diet just improves your overall well-being,” physician advisor Dr. John Austin said. “I mean, it just leads to, you know, better physical activity and leads to better sleep and bit leads to a better energy level, you know, at least, you know, better productivity, all sorts of improvement in your personal interactions.”

Eating healthy may help you live longer, Keeps skin, teeth, and eyes healthy, support muscles, boost immunity, strengthen bones, lowers the risk of heart disease, and supports healthy pregnancies and breastfeeding

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a healthy eating plan emphasizes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Also, a variety of protein foods such as seafood, lean meats, and eggs, amongst others. It’s also important our diets are low in Added sugars, Sodium, saturated fats, Trans fats, and cholesterol. It might seem hard to start, but making small changes, like replacing soda with water, can make a huge difference.

Healthier eating habits will help your mobility and could also help you lose weight and gain muscle if paired with exercise.

“You might want to eat an apple or an orange, or a banana or, you know, some sort of fruit that takes a little bit of work,” Austin said. “Not only does it take work for you to eat it, whether you’re peeling an apple or orange or cutting the orange, but it also takes your body some energy to break it down. So that’s one of the ways is to substitute, and that’s what the diet companies will teach you is substitute one thing for another.”