How free at-home rapid testing helps stop the spread of COVID-19

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday the Biden Administration quietly launched covidtests.gov and it allows the public to order four free at-home tests. But despite this effort, there is a concern about how effective this initiative will affect the COVID-19 surge.

The website is expected to be functional on Jan. 19. and Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said this initiative could help slow down the COVID-19 omicron surge happening across the country.

“The sooner the person can tell the difference between allergies or cold from covid, the sooner they can stop exposing other people, especially with omicron being so contagious.” Dr. Castillo goes on to say, “the more people who understand if they’re contagious or not and understand what their symptoms are the better.”

Despite that, there are only 4 tests per household that will be available for delivery but Dr. Castillo said that is more than enough.

“I don’t know how they came up with that number but four is better than zero. If one person in the household tests positive and everyone has the same symptoms they also may all have covid,” he said.

As for Pharmacist Dr. Bobby Muniz at Muniz Rio Grande Pharmacy, who is a part of a family of six, he said when he noticed he had symptoms, using one test on himself was enough for him to realize the entire household may be affected.

“It was after I had the symptoms that I tested, once I tested and I knew for sure. Well, I was already in isolation and then I isolated all the family members so again it’s what we use with the tool that’s important.”

Muniz said when his test came back positive, the rest of his family got tested and their results also came back positive.

Dr. Castillo said it’s better to have the test whether you think you may have covid or not.

“Usually what I tell people is keep some on hand. Usually, when you need it, it’s hard to get it,” said Dr. Castillo.

Experts say to keep in mind the test’s expiration date if you choose to store them.

“They’ll usually come out with the data on the box. Then they might push back the date based on testing so it might turn out that it lasts longer on the self than they think,” said Dr. Castillo.

Health experts also believe once more people receive their covid tests it will help make a difference.

Dr. Castillo added the test might not ship until the end of the month but it’s better to put the order in now than later.