EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for fatally shooting someone in Houston may be in the Rio Grande Valley, officials say.

According to a release sent by the U.S. Marshals, Miguel Angel Gomez, 49, killed a man during an argument in a parking lot on Dec. 8 in Houston. Gomez is also on parole for the offense of sexual assault of a child in 2009.

Authorities say Gomez may be in the Rio Grande Valley, specifically, Edinburg.

He is described as having brown hair and eyes. Gomez is 5’6 and weighs 150 pounds, according to authorities.